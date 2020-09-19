‘Centre has disbursed ₹3 crore for six COVID-19 death claims of frontline workers’

The Centre has disbursed a total claim of ₹3 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package for six COVID-19 death cases of frontline warriors, Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said.
Replying to questions posed by DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy in the Lok Sabha, who sought to know details of frontline warriors such as doctors, nurses and paramedical staff found to be positive for COVID-19 during their duty in Tamil Nadu and the number of persons who had recovered or died, Mr. Choubey said the Centre did not have those details as health was a State subject.
For frontline workers
To a question on whether the Centre had announced any compensation for such persons, the Minister said there was no scheme for compensation for such personnel in the Central government, “except for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package for health workers fighting COVID-19 and contracting the disease resulting in loss of life. This scheme provides an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh to the insured person”.
“For Tamil Nadu, so far, a total claim of ₹3 crore has been disbursed, covering six cases,” he said, adding that the Centre had issued a detailed advisory, including FAQs, to all the States about the insurance scheme.
