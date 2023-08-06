ADVERTISEMENT

Centre has created robust digital health ecosystem, says Union Minister of State for External Affairs

August 06, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated August 07, 2023 01:25 am IST - CHENNAI

‘Ayushman Bharat, National Digital Health Mission and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana together form the prominent pillars of healthcare in India and were designed with a holistic approach’

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre has been taking numerous efforts and brought in policies to ensure universal health equity, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said here on Sunday.

While speaking at the launch of ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Contactless Digital Health App’, he said the government had created a robust digital health ecosystem that includes personal health records, unique health IDs, and telemedicine services through the National Digital Health Mission. “Ayushman Bharat, National Digital Health Mission and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana together form the prominent pillars of healthcare in India and were designed with a holistic approach,” he said.

Mr. Singh noted that the AI-powered health app will be greatly useful to everyone. J.S. Rajkumar, Chairman of Lifeline Multispecialty Hospitals, said the app was carefully designed and helped prevent a vascular death due to stroke or cardiac arrest. On Sunday, Lifeline Multispecialty Hospitals and Trustr organised a massive camp to screen over 11,000 persons for non-communicable diseases using the app at Podaturpet in Tiruvallur.

“The app, which is equipped with a host of features, uses facial scans and will help us pick up and monitor non-communicable diseases, which is one of the leading causes of death today. This is an effort we have made to use AI to make people live longer. It is possible to prevent a vascular death due to stroke or cardiac arrest by using the app,” Dr. Rajkumar said. 

This app also has an built-in telemedicine feature and helps the patient connect with the doctor, he added.

