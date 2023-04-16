Centre has changed cooperative federalism into combative federalism, says Singhvi

April 16, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Chennai

Congress’ Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday said though the Centre adopted the mantra of ‘cooperative federalism’ since 2014, federalism in India was under strain on several fronts — constitutional, economic, political and electoral.

Delivering the Rakesh Endowment Lecture For Justice and Equity on ‘Pillars of Indian Democracy’, organised by ‘The Rakesh Law Foundation and Roja Muthiah Research Library’in Chennai, Dr. Singhvi said the Union government had turned ‘cooperative federalism’ into ‘combative federalism’. “The Centre is locked in an unsavoury confrontation with several States. We regularly find distasteful remarks and unsavoury events and occasions,” he said.

While the Constituent Assembly led by B.R. Ambedkar intended the post of Governor “to be deliberately and consciously ornamental” and this was the basis of the constitutional equilibrium, Dr. Singhvi said: “From West Bengal to Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu), Governors are on the warpath. Many criticise, indeed condemn, their own State governments, usually on Twitter. Many delay assent to Bills, passed with overwhelming majority by Assemblies, for months without offering any explanation.”

He said it was a “fantastic irony” that Governors were not allowed to reject the Bill as it would mean that the “legislative override can apply” but were allowed to keep them hanging in “suspended animation”. The Rakesh Endowment Lecture was delivered on the birth anniversary of a young Rakesh Ranganathan, who died last year in a road accident.

The lecture was instituted by his father N.R. Elango, who is a senior advocate and a DMK MP.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Elango said, “My wife, daughter and I have decided not to weep his departure but to celebrate his life. Rakesh was always fond of discussions. Every year on April 16, the Rakesh Law Foundation will organise lectures for the benefit of lawyers and law students. For that, we have decided to invite and request the best legal minds in the country.”