‘Centre had no role in Income Tax crackdown’

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday claimed that the Central government had nothing to do with the recent searches conducted by the Income Tax department on the properties of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, actor-politician Sarathkumar, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University Vice Chancellor Geethalakshmi and others.

Addressing journalists, he said the I-T Department officials had acted on their own following information about distribution of money to the voters of Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency.

Commenting on Tamil Nadu farmers’ protest in New Delhi, he said that members of Parliament from the State should meet the Union Agriculture Minister and the Prime Minister to bring about an amicable solution to the issue.

Responding to a question on BJP leader Tarun Vijay’s alleged racist comment, he said that it was the result of reading a foreigner’s book on Indians.

From Kashmir to Kanniyakumari, Indians had the same genetic make up, Mr. Swamy added.