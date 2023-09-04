HamberMenu
Centre gives nod for implementing reservation in medical admission in Puducherry

September 04, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre has approved the Puducherry government’s decision to provide 10% reservation for government school students in medical admission, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Monday.

Dr Tamilisai in a release said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has communicated that it had no objection to the implementation of 10 % reservation policy proposed by the UT cabinet.

She thanked the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and Union Health Minister for giving approval to the cabinet decision.

“The reservation policy will help poor students studying in government schools to pursue medical courses,” she said in the release.

Government sources said steps will be taken to start medical counselling with provision for reservation in medical colleges this academic year itself.

The previous Congress government had also taken a similar decision but failed to implement for want of necessary clearance from MHA.

