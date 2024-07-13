Centre gives its nod for T.N. to rename TANGEDCO

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) in the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the renaming of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Registrar’s decision was taken on June 27, says a recent internal circular of the TNPDCL, which is the distribution utility of the State.

There are about 3.37 crore consumers of various categories. As many as 8.11 lakh new service connections were provided during 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, the Tamil Nadu government decided to demerge TANGEDCO, the generation activity of which has been transferred to two new firms: Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) to take over fossil fuel-related (coal, naptha and gas) production and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) to handle hydro, wind and solar generation.

The Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) has been merged with TNGECL. The incorporation of the TNPGCL and the TNGECL took place on February 9 and 10.

The restructuring of the TANGEDCO was carried out , considering the “vast scale” of distribution operations and the trend of establishing separate distribution companies in other major States. Additionally, the establishment of a dedicated green energy company was made to give a thrust to renewable energy sources, according to the State Energy Department’s Policy Note for 2024-25.

Ends

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.