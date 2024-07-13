ADVERTISEMENT

Centre gives its nod for T.N. to rename TANGEDCO

Published - July 13, 2024 02:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

TANGEDCO will now be named TNPDCL: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited

The Hindu Bureau

File photograph used for representational purposes only

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) in the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the renaming of the  Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL).

The Registrar’s decision was taken on June 27, says  a recent internal circular of the TNPDCL, which is the distribution utility of the State.

There are about 3.37 crore consumers of various categories. As many as 8.11 lakh new service connections were provided during 2023-24. 

In January, the Tamil Nadu government decided to demerge TANGEDCO, the generation activity of which has been transferred to two new firms: Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) to take over fossil fuel-related (coal, naptha and gas) production and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) to handle hydro, wind and solar generation.

The Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) has been merged with TNGECL.  The incorporation of the TNPGCL and the TNGECL took place on February 9 and 10.

The restructuring of the TANGEDCO was carried out , considering the “vast scale” of distribution operations and the trend of establishing separate distribution companies in other major States. Additionally, the establishment of a dedicated green energy company was made to give a thrust to renewable energy sources, according to the State Energy Department’s Policy Note for 2024-25.

Ends

