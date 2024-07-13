GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre gives its nod for T.N. to rename TANGEDCO

TANGEDCO will now be named TNPDCL: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited

Published - July 13, 2024 02:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) in the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the renaming of the  Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL).

The Registrar’s decision was taken on June 27, says  a recent internal circular of the TNPDCL, which is the distribution utility of the State.

There are about 3.37 crore consumers of various categories. As many as 8.11 lakh new service connections were provided during 2023-24. 

In January, the Tamil Nadu government decided to demerge TANGEDCO, the generation activity of which has been transferred to two new firms: Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) to take over fossil fuel-related (coal, naptha and gas) production and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) to handle hydro, wind and solar generation.

The Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) has been merged with TNGECL.  The incorporation of the TNPGCL and the TNGECL took place on February 9 and 10.

The restructuring of the TANGEDCO was carried out , considering the “vast scale” of distribution operations and the trend of establishing separate distribution companies in other major States. Additionally, the establishment of a dedicated green energy company was made to give a thrust to renewable energy sources, according to the State Energy Department’s Policy Note for 2024-25.

Ends

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / electricity production and distribution / power (infrastructure)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.