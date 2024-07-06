Centre forwards Foxconn discrimination report to NHRC

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Saturday said it had forwarded the report received from the Tamil Nadu Labour Department in the matter of alleged discrimination against married women by Foxconn to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The Commission on July 1 had issued a notice to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, calling for a detailed report in the matter of Foxconn, contract manufacturer for Apple iPhones, rejecting married women for jobs at its plant in Sriperumbudur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.