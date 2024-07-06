Centre forwards Foxconn discrimination report to NHRC

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Saturday said it had forwarded the report received from the Tamil Nadu Labour Department in the matter of alleged discrimination against married women by Foxconn to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The Commission on July 1 had issued a notice to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, calling for a detailed report in the matter of Foxconn, contract manufacturer for Apple iPhones, rejecting married women for jobs at its plant in Sriperumbudur.