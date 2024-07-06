GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre forwards Foxconn discrimination report to NHRC

The matter concerns the firm rejecting married women for jobs at its plant in Sriperumbudur

Published - July 06, 2024 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Saturday said it had forwarded the report received from the Tamil Nadu Labour Department in the matter of alleged discrimination against married women by Foxconn to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The Commission on July 1 had issued a notice to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, and the Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, calling for a detailed report in the matter of Foxconn, contract manufacturer for Apple iPhones, rejecting married women for jobs at its plant in Sriperumbudur.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.