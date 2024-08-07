Centre for Innovation in Governance set up to aid administration

A Centre for Innovation in Governance has been set up at the State Planning Commission. It was inaugurated by J. Jeyaranjan, vice-chairman of the State Planning Commission, on Tuesday.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the centre, established by the Tamil Nadu government under State Planning Commission aims at fostering an innovative ecosystem in governance in the State. The Centre will provide support to government departments and district administrations in piloting innovative projects and building capacity in various technologies that would augment effective governance in the State. The Centre’s core activities include identifying problem statements, piloting innovative projects, and evaluating their effectiveness.

The centre will support eligible agencies in identifying innovations for funding under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives Scheme (TANII). Since itsits inception in 2015-16, the State Planning Commission, through the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII), has recommended over 400 innovative projects to a tune of ₹800 crore.

The centre aims at establishing a collaborative platform where industry, academia, government, and innovators can jointly develop solutions, which would augment public governance in the State. The centre will study best practices adopted in various States, and around the globe, to explore their potential application in Tamil Nadu.

Workshops planned

The centre’s efforts also extend to documenting and evaluating the outcomes of innovative interventions implemented within various government sectors in the State. The centre plans to conduct a ‘GovTech’ workshop on the applications of emerging technology in governance, a design thinking workshop on social innovation for district administrators, and tech-based hackathons, among others, across the State in the upcoming months.

Mr. Jeyaranjan also launched the revamped website of the State Planning Commission (www.spc.tn.gov.in), along with the new websites for Tamil Nadu Land Use Research Board (www.tnslurb.tn.gov.in) and Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiative (www.tanii.tn.gov.in).