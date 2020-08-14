Centre failed to take precautionary measures: CPI leader

SALEM

14 August 2020 01:45 IST

CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan on Thursday accused the Centre of not taking adequate precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing journalists in Salem, he said the first COVID-19 case was reported in China in December last year and India reported its first case in Kerala in January. Yet, according to him, the Centre did not take enough measures to contain the pandemic. He said that using the pandemic, the Centre was taking important decisions without discussions in the Parliament.

He reiterated that Tamil Nadu must cancel the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel and resume public transport services with safeguard.

As for the 2021 Assembly election, the Secular Progressive Alliance would face it with the DMK president M. K. Stalin as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Mr. Mutharasan alleged that the BJP was trying to find new ground in the State by weakening other parties.