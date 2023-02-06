ADVERTISEMENT

Centre constitutes a three-member team to visit Cauvery delta

February 06, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central department called for immediate analysis of paddy samples collected by the team at the FCI’s regional laboratory in Tamil Nadu and submission of a consolidated report to the Ministry

The Hindu Bureau

Acting quickly on the State government’s request for the relaxation of moisture content for paddy procurement, the Food and  Public Distribution department at the Centre has decided to depute a three-member team of officials to collect samples from the affected districts.

A communication sent by the department to the Regional Director (storage and research - S&R), Quality Control Cell (QCC), on Monday stated that C. Yunus, Prabhakaran and Y. Boya, all technical officers, constituted the team, and designated Mr. Prabhakaran as the coordinator.

Asking the team to coordinate its programme with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the State government, the Central department directed its members to proceed to the areas immediately. It called for the immediate analysis of the paddy samples collected by the team at the FCI’s regional laboratory in Tamil Nadu and submission of a consolidated report to the Ministry at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, (Co-operation, Food & Consumer Protection), State government wrote to Sanjeev Chopra, Food Secretary in the Union government, that “heavy unseasonal rains” in the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Tiruchi had inundated the standing crop over around one lakh hectares, as per the preliminary assessment.  On Sunday, the Chief Minister addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to issue instructions on the relaxation of moisture content.

