Centre consistently lying on farm laws: CPI

Party to organise awareness conferences on farm laws from October 28

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R. Mutharasan on Thursday alleged that the Prime Minister and the Central government were consistently lying about the newly enacted farm laws by repeatedly claiming that they would usher in a change in the lives of the farming community.

Addressing journalists in Tiruchi, he said while protests against the farm laws were going on across the country, the Centre was trying to justify the laws by claiming that it would be beneficial to the farmers. The repeated assertions of the Centre to justify the farms laws were condemnable, he said.

The CPI will conduct special awareness conferences on the Centre’s new farm and labour laws at the zonal level in Thanjavur, Madurai, Salem, Villupuram and Chennai from October 28 to November 4 for the benefit of farmers and labourers. Farmers and labourers would be invited for the special conferences and explained about the problems they would face from the new laws, he said.

The CPI would extend its support to the nationwide strike called by the central trade unions on November 26 against the farm and labour laws and in support of other demands.

He also alleged that the Centre was recruiting more candidates from North India in the Railways and other central government departments and ignoring candidates from Tamil Nadu.