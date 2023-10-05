HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre committed to Vallalar’s ideal of feeding the hungry: Prime Minister

Vallalar’s vision of god went beyond the barriers of religion, caste and creed, says the Prime Minister

October 05, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi paying floral tribute to the statue of Vallalar on the occasion of the saint’s 200th birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Governor R.N. Ravi paying floral tribute to the statue of Vallalar on the occasion of the saint’s 200th birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre was committed to Vallalar’s ideal of feeding the hungry.

Quoting the famous verse from Thiruvarutpa in which Vallalar says “Every time I saw crops withering, I withered too,” the Prime Minister pointed out that the government had provided free ration to 80 crore Indians as a major relief effort during COVID-19.

In his video message played at Raj Bhavan at the function organised to unveil a new statue of Vallalar on the Raj Bhavan premises on the 200th birth anniversary of the saint, he said Vallalar was ahead of his times when it came to social reforms. Vallalar’s vision of god went beyond the barriers of religion, caste and creed. He said Vallalar would have blessed the recent legislation passed by the government to provide reservation for women in the legislatures.

Stating that Vallalar wanted the youth to be fluent in Tamil, Sanskrit and English, Mr. Modi highlighted the measures taken by the present government in the last nine years to strengthen education in the country.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the statue, Governor R.N. Ravi said Vallalar exemplified sanatana dharma. He said sanatana dharma was all-inclusive and can never advocate or tolerate any form of discrimination. He said some people gave a distorted image of sanatana dharma either due to ignorance or due to misunderstanding.

In a veiled reference to the recent controversial remarks of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said certain “princes” levelled an attack on sanatana dharma in their bid to gain nationwide attention. He said no one can destroy sanatana dharma.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.