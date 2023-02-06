HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre clears appointment of advocate L. Victoria Gowri as judge of Madras High Court

Ms. Gowri’s proposed elevation had stirred a controversy, with a group of Chennai advocates writing to the President, accusing her of delivering “hate speeches” against minorities; the move comes even as the Supreme Court is to hear a plea by a group of lawyers on Tuesday, against Ms. Gowri’s elevation

February 06, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S.
L. Victoria Gowri

L. Victoria Gowri | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Centre has notified the appointment of Deputy Solicitor General, L. Victoria Gowri, as a judge of the Madras High Court. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijju tweeted a list of 13 names cleared for the Allahabad, Karnataka and Madras High Courts, on Monday.

Ms. Gowri has made it top of the list of five individuals (three lawyers and two judicial officers) appointed as judges of Madras High Court. Ms. Gowri’s proposed elevation had led to a controversy, with 21 lawyers, including N.G.R. Prasad, Senior Counsel R. Vaigai and V. Suresh from Chennai, writing to the President and the collegium on February 1, accusing her of having delivered “hate speeches” against minorities.

ALSO READ
Victoria Gowri proposed elevation: No lawyer who delivered hate speech has been made judge in the past, says advocate N.G.R. Prasad

The move comes even as the Supreme Court is to hear a plea by a group of lawyers on Tuesday, against Ms. Gowri’s elevation

However, a group of 94 lawyers from Madurai wrote to the collegium in support of her elevation and requested the collegium to reject the representation sent by the 21 advocates. Though the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the names of five advocates for judgeship of the Madras High Court, the names of advocates V. Lakshminarayanan and R. Neelakandan are missing from the list tweeted by the Law Minister.

The two judicial officers whose names have been cleared for elevation include R. Kalaimathi and K.G. Thilakavadi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.