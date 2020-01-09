Centre can’t interfere in Rajiv case: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday said that there was no need for the Centre to interfere in the release of seven persons convicted in the case of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said the Supreme Court in 2018 had said that the State government had powers to release the convicts under Article 161 of the Constitution. “The Centre has no right to intervene in this case. On what basis did Additional Solicitor General of India submit the letter by Union Home Secretary to Tamil Nadu’s Chief Secretary?” Dr. Ramadoss asked.

Dr. Ramadoss said the letter contained arguments against the release of seven Tamils and none of it was new. “The Supreme Court judges Ranjan Gogoi, Naveen Sinha, K.M. Joseph had discussed it in detail. They had eventually rejected all those reasons and said that Tamil Nadu government can decide on its own,” Dr. Ramadoss recalled.