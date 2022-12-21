Centre brings out transmission plan for 5GW of offshore wind energy in T.N.

December 21, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Centre has brought out a transmission system plan for 5 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy in Tamil Nadu. This was a part of the report on transmission system for integration of over 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, released by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), under the Union Ministry of Power.

Including 5 GW of offshore wind in Gujarat, the report has estimated the tentative cost of Inter State Transmission System for integration of 10 GW off-shore wind capacity at ₹28,100 crore. It pegs the average cost of transmission system at ₹2.81 crore per MW.

It suggested that the government may provide some Central Financial Assistance (CFA) along with low cost financing from multi-lateral agencies in line with the Green Energy Corridor Schemes. The report pointed out establishment of Onshore Pooling Station near Avaraikulam, Tirunelveli District and establishing the transmission system for integrating the offshore wind farms with the pooling station. It also envisages laying submarine cables to ship electricity from offshore wind projects.

It expects 2 GW of offshore wind energy to be commissioned by December 2027 and the remaining 3 GW to be commissioned by December 2030. As per information provided by Union Ministry for New and Renewable Energy, 31 GW offshore wind power potential exists off the coast of Tamil Nadu.