Tamil Nadu

Centre awaiting T.N.’s view on Chennai-Salem corridor alignment: Minister

Special Correspondent Chennai August 04, 2022 23:24 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 23:24 IST

The Centre is awaiting the Tamil Nadu government’s views on the alignment of the proposed Chennai-Salem six/eight lane ‘Access Controlled Highway Project’, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Lok Sabha member S. Ramalingam had asked the Minister whether the government had given approval to the Chennai-Salem eight-lane Green Highway project in Tamil Nadu under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and, if so, whether the feasibility work/study had been completed, and its details thereof.

The MP wanted to know the estimated budget for the project and the funds released during the current year. Besides these, he asked for details of the time by which the project was likely to commence and end. Mr. Gadkari, in a written response to the queries, said: “Chennai-Salem 6/8 lane Access Controlled Highway Project has been envisaged in Bharatmala Pariyojana with a cost of ₹7,230 crores. The State government’s views on the alignment are awaited. After the Government of Tamil Nadu offers its remarks on alignment, the project will be undertaken.”

