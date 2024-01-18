Centre attempting to run rival governments in states through Governors: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

January 18, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin alleged that “India is now witnessing the tragedy of Governors of states functioning in a manner totally unsuitable to the high posts held by them and indulging in cheap and substandard politics.”

In a statement in Chennai, he said the states had been deprived of their rights in the ten year rule of the BJP and the Centre encroached upon the rights of states in education, language, finance and law sectors.

“We are witnessing an increase in autocratic attitudes which are against democracy. The Centre’s attempt to run rival governments with the help of nominated Governors is not only against states, but also against the Constitution,” he charged.

Mr Stalin warned that the DMK had the strength and capacity to defeat democratically the brutal attempt of the rulers to convert spiritual feelings into politics and incite communalism, imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit to destroy regional languages culture and paint everyone including Thiruvalluvar in saffron.

He said there was an urgent need to carry forward the fight in all the states and it will be the message of the DMK youth wing conference to be held in Salem on January 21.

Recalling his active days in the youth wing of the party, Mr Stalin said the conference would mentally keep him as a youth especially when the opposition INDIA bloc had taken steps “to retrieve India from the dark period”.

The conference, the DMK leader said, would prove to be a training ground for the youth to face the Lok Sabha polls. “The conference is not just a place we are going to gather and disperse. It will be the workshop that will sharpen the ideological war and carry forward the rights of states,” he added.

