Centre and State law enforcement agencies should work together in ‘Rs. 60,000 crore PACL scam’: Anbumani

February 04, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said the State and Central law enforcement agencies must work together to ensure that the money owed to people who were affected by what he described as “the ₹60,000 crore Pearls Agro Tech Corporation Limited (PACL) scam” is recovered and returned.

In a statement, he claimed six crore families across India and one crore families in Tamil Nadu affected by the scam should be safeguarded from financial ruin.

“Close to one crore people from Tamil Nadu have invested anywhere from ₹2500 to ₹10 lakh in PACL. After more than eight years, they are yet to get their money back and struggling to raise money for marriage and medical expenses of family members. Despite protests demanding that the money be returned, there has been no improvement in the issue,” he said.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss, cited the arrest of 23 fishermen from Rameswaram by Sri Lankan Navy, and said the Centre should find a long-lasting solution to this issue.

“The sea that separates Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka is narrow and it is not possible to prevent fishermen entering respective borders. Fishermen from both countries should be allowed to fish where they have been doing so for generations. Centre should facilitate talks between Tamil Nadu fishermen, Sri Lankan fishermen, Tamil Nadu government and Sri Lankan government representatives,” he said.

