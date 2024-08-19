ADVERTISEMENT

Centre and State govts. responsible for NEET death, scrap the exam immediately: Anbumani Ramadoss

Published - August 19, 2024 10:44 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the State and Central governments must take responsibility for death by suicide of Dhanush, a medical college aspirant, hailing from Pattukottai near Thanjavur, who had failed to make the cut in NEET for the second consecutive time.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said since the introduction of NEET exam eight years ago, several students, who are disappointed at not being able to join a medical course, have been dying by suicide every year.

“The DMK government made a false promise before the elections in 2021 that they would get rid of NEET with their first signature in power. They should also take responsibility along with the Central government. Tamil Nadu should be exempted from NEET,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said the State government should take appropriate steps at least now regarding NEET.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

