‘Centre allotted ₹352. 85 crore flood-relief to T.N.’

March 28, 2022 21:26 IST

It is for those affected by 2021 floods; State’s demand was ₹6,230.45 crore

The Centre has allotted ₹352.85 crore to Tamil Nadu as relief for flood that affected the State in 2021.

The message has been conveyed by Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs to DMK MP P. Wilson, who had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and demanded ₹6,230.45 crore as relief.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rai said the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Tamil Nadu between November 21 and 24 and based on its report and the recommendation of the sub-committee of the National Executive Committee (SC-NEC), a high-level committee has approved the amount.

Pointing out that the primary responsibility of disaster management rested with the State governments and they undertook relief measures from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Mr. Rai said Tamil Nadu had been allotted ₹1,088 crore under the SDRF in 2021-22.

“It includes ₹816 crore as central share and ₹272 crore as State share. The central share has been released to the State, in advance, in two instalments of ₹408 crore each,” Mr. Rai said.