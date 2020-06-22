Central University of Tamil Nadu not to conduct even-semester examinations

Tiruvarur

22 June 2020 18:54 IST

Continuous internal assessment, cumulative grade point average system to be adopted

Students appearing for their final semester examination (April-May 2020) except for M.Phil/Ph.D. at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, need not worry about their arrears, if any, as the University has decided to adopt the continuous internal assessment (CIA) and the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) to assess their performance instead of conducting examinations.

In a notification issued to this effect, the Controller of Examinations, CUTN, has said that the decision not to conduct the April-May 2020 semester examinations was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a contingent measure, the performance of the students of all programmes (except M.Phil/Ph.D.) who are supposed to appear for their even-semester examinations this year will be assessed based on the CIA during the semester and CGPA earned till the previous semester considering the subjects cleared by them.

Advertising

Advertising

While 60% weightage will be given for the CIA, 40% weightage will be given for the CGPA earned till the previous semester for theory courses. For practical courses, cent percent weightage will be given to the CIA of the current semester and there will be no examinations, the notification added.

The modality will be applicable to backlog/arrear papers of the final year students of all programmes also. The same method will be followed for backlog/arrear papers of third-semester of all P.G programmes, the ninth semester of all Integrated Programmes and the private candidates who have completed their programme during earlier years and registered for arrear papers.

A decision on whether to conduct the supplementary examinations or not for other students will be intimated at later date, the notification added.