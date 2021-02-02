Central teams to arrive in Madurai, Tiruchi on Thursday

Two inter-ministerial Central teams, tasked with assessing the damage incurred across Tamil Nadu due to the unusually heavy rains in January, are set to arrive in Madurai and Tiruchi on February 4.
The first team, led by Joint Secretary-level officer Ashutosh Agnihotri will land in Madurai and visit affected areas in Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts on February 4 and 5. Manoharan, Director of Directorate of Oilseed Development in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in Hyderabad and Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director in the Department of Expenditure in the Union Ministry of Finance are the other members of the team.
Another team, led by Fisheries Development Commissioner Paul Pandian will visit arrive in Tiruchi and visit Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts on February 4 and 5. Shubham Garg, Assistant Director in the Central Electricity Authority of the Union Ministry of Power and Rananjay Singh, Regional Officer in the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways are also part of the panel.
Both the teams will reach Chennai by road by Saturday night and leave for Delhi together on February 6.
As per the Tamil Nadu government estimate, about 6.81 lakh hectare of crops have been affected by the unusually high rains in the State during January this year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath