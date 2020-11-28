Tamil Nadu

Central teams being sent to T.N., says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday and discussed the situation in the wake of the cyclone and heavy rainfall in parts of the State.

“Central teams are being sent to Tamil Nadu to assist in rescue and relief work,” the PMO said in a tweet.

Mr. Modi also expressed his condolences on the loss of lives and prayed for quick recovery of the injured. “An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and ₹50,000 each to the injured from the PMNRF,” another tweet by the PMO said.

