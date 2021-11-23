Central team visits flooded areas in city to assess damage

Stormwater drain network has suffered damage amounting to over ₹250 crore

A four-member team of the Union government, led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, visited various flood affected areas of the city on Monday for damage assessment.

The team visited areas such as Kolathur, Pulianthope and Royapuram to assess damage, in the presence of Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. Greater Chennai Corporation officials said the committee will assess the actual damage caused to the civic infrastructure based on the information collected from various sources shortly.

According to estimates made by various MLAs of constituencies in the city, damage to sewer network in many places has been estimated to be more than ₹20 crore. Similarly, damage to stormwater drains is also significant, estimated to be over ₹250 crore.

The team assessed damage caused to drains on flooded roads, such as Siva Elango Salai in Kolathur. Old drains constructed using brick and mortar in areas such as Jawahar Nagar have been damaged during the flood mitigation measures taken by the Corporation officials. As the flood level was high, Corporation engineers decided to demolish the brick and mortar drain to bail out water in Kolathur.

Heavy-duty equipment

Former Chennai Corporation Councillor Deva Jawahar said the water was drained from flooded areas of Kolathur using heavy-duty pumps and machinery. Many drains and roads in 778 flooded areas have been damaged because of efforts taken by officials to mitigate flooding. More than 48 of the 471 bus route roads have been damaged, according to a survey conducted by Corporation officials after the floods. Over 10% of the interior roads in many of the constituencies have been damaged.

As the civic body prepares for another spell of rain starting November 26, more damage to civic infrastructure is expected.

Many urban primary health centres, such as the Manali UPHC, have been damaged in the floods caused by the release of water from the Poondi reservoir.

Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen said 80% of the roads in his constituency have shown signs of damage during the rain. Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel said the damage to sewer network in his constituency has been estimated at ₹20 crore.