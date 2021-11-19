Central team to visit T.N. to assess flood damage

Tamil Nadu, Chennai, 17/11/2021 : For City Desk : Around 40 fishermen's boats were damaged at kasimedu after low pressure and rain lashed on last week. Photo : Jothi Ramalingam .B / The Hindu

CHENNAI

19 November 2021 00:37 IST

It will ascertain the severity of flood

The Union government has directed an inter-Ministerial Central team to visit Tamil Nadu and ascertain whether floods in the State can be considered to be of a ‘severe nature’ and make final recommendations for additional Central assistance to the State.

The team will be led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs, and will comprise representatives from the Ministries or Departments of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Finance (Department of Expenditure), Jal Shakti, Power, Roads, Transport and Highways and Rural Development. The departments have been directed to nominate an officer each, familiar with the ongoing schemes and programmes in their respective sectors, to assist the team leader.

“In view of the urgency of the matter, the Central team may visit the State immediately. Thereafter, upon its return from the visit, and after making the final assessment, it can submit 15 copies of its report, in a week, to the Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs,” the office memorandum said.

