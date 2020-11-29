Central team to visit T.N., Puducherry

It will make an on-the-spot assessment of areas hit by the cyclone

The Centre on Saturday deputed an inter-ministerial team to visit Tamil Nadu and Puducherry this week to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

The Central team led by Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Ashutosh Agnihotri is expected to arrive in Chennai on Tuesday, officials said.

The team would have officials from the departments of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Road Transport and Highways, Finance, Power, Rural Development, Fisheries and Water Resources.