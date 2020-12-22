Tamil Nadu

Central team to assess damage caused by Burevi in Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent New Delhi 22 December 2020 00:19 IST
Updated: 22 December 2020 00:19 IST

Team will be led by a joint secretary-rank officer

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has deputed an inter-ministerial central team to Tamil Nadu to assess the damage caused by cyclone Burevi.

The team led by a joint secretary-rank officer will assess the damage caused by the cyclone and submit its report. “The team will shortly visit cyclone-affected districts of the State,” a tweet by MHA said. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone Burevi in the first week of December.

