Central team to assess damage caused by Burevi in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi

22 December 2020 00:19 IST

Team will be led by a joint secretary-rank officer

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has deputed an inter-ministerial central team to Tamil Nadu to assess the damage caused by cyclone Burevi.

The team led by a joint secretary-rank officer will assess the damage caused by the cyclone and submit its report. “The team will shortly visit cyclone-affected districts of the State,” a tweet by MHA said. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received heavy rainfall under the influence of cyclone Burevi in the first week of December.

Advertising

Advertising