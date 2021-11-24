Central team that visited rain-affected areas holds discussions with TN CM

In a tweet, CM M.K. Stalin said the State government had demanded sanctioning of enough funds to take up interim relief work in rain-affected areas

The seven-member inter-ministerial Central team that visited rain-affected districts of Tamil Nadu and the Union territory of Puducherry, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday, and held discussions. Later in the day, the team left for Delhi.

In a tweet, Mr. Stalin said the State government had demanded sanctioning of enough funds to take up interim relief work in rain-affected areas. Senior Ministers and TN government officials were present at the meeting with the Chief Minister.

After arriving in Chennai on Sunday, the team members visited rain-affected areas to ascertain the extent of the damage caused by the recent heavy rains in various parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until Tuesday evening.

The Central team was led by Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, Rajiv Sharma.

Other members in the team were: Consultant in the Union Ministry of Finance R.B. Kaul, Director in the Department of Agriculture Vijay Rajmohan, Assistant Director in the Union Ministry of Power Bhavya Pandey, Under Secretary in the Union Ministry of Rural Development M.V.N. Varaprasad, Director in the Union Ministry of Water Resources R. Thangamani and Regional Director in the Union Ministry of Road Transport, Rananjay Singh.