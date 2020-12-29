Central team inspects damaged boats, paddy crops in Pamban

RAMANATHAPURAM

29 December 2020 14:35 IST

A member of the Central team said, based on the reports from the State government, the quantum of compensation would be assessed and recommended to the Centre

An eight-member committee from the Central government inspected the damaged boats, paddy and chilly crops in and around Pamban near Rameswaram here on Tuesday.

Following Cyclone Burevi, which hit the coastal stretches in many parts of the southern districts of Tamil Nadu a fortnight ago, the State government had appealed to the Union government to provide relief.

As a first step, the Central team arrived here from New Delhi for an on-the-spot-inspection. The district administration gave them a power-point presentation about the extent of damage and showed them photographs.

Accompanied by TN Commissioner (Revenue Administration) Phanindra Reddy, District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, the Central team members including Asuthosh Agnihotri (Joint Secretary Home Ministry), Dr. Manoharan (Director Oil Seed Development, Agriculture Ministry), Rananjay Singh (Road Transport & Highways), Amit Kumar (Deputy Director, Finance), Shubam Garg (Assistant Director, Central Electricity Authority), Mohit Ram (Assistant Commissioner, Ministry of Rural Development), Dr. Paul Pandian (Fisheries Development Commissioner) and J. Harsha, Director, Central Water Commission, went to the Kundagal fish landing centre.

According to Mr. Phanindra Reddy, 27 mechanised boats and 34 country boats were damaged. Farmers who had raised paddy and chilly, reported loss due to the water logging. Inspection by the officials concerned showed that 78 hectares had been damaged due to the rainfall.

The enumeration in the district also showed that 125 homes were partly damaged and another 22 fully damaged in the continuous rain. Already, the State government had issued ₹6.22 lakh as compensation to the victims. Likewise, he said that of the lives of 10 cattle which were lost during the cyclonic rain, the government had given ₹30,000 as compensation to the owners.

A member of the Central team told reporters that they have come here to inspect the damages. Based on the reports from the State government, the quantum of compensation would be assessed and recommended to the Centre after which the Union government would sanction it, he added.

The Central team, after interacting with some of the fishermen and farmers, proceeded to delta districts, officials said.