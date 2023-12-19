Central team formed to assess damage caused by rain in southern districts of Tamil Nadu

December 19, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that she had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide ‘additional NDRF support – boats, helicopters etc., for rescuing people cut-off due to unprecedented rain in Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts’ and received an immediate response.

A circular released by the Disaster Management Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs, which was also posted by Ms. Sitharaman, said the Centre had constituted an inter-ministerial Central team (IMCT) to assess the damage in four southern districts in Tamil Nadu.

It further said two columns of the Indian Army had been mobilised and were en route from Thiruvananthapuram and Wellington, and navy rescue teams along with one advanced light helicopter and Gemini boats had been deployed.

The circular also said MI-17 helicopter had been deployed for rescue and relief operations, and the Indian Coast Guard had instituted Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams with Gemini boats, life jackets, life buoys, life lines, and safety harnesses from Thoothukudi to flood-affected areas.

Two ICG Dorniers and one ICG ALH are being positioned at Madurai for undertaking surveillance of affected areas and rescue operations. Also, six additional teams of NDRF have been mobilised for Southern Tamil Nadu and are en route.

