Central team commences inspection of damage to paddy crop caused by unseasonal rain

February 08, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The FCI officials inspect Direct Purchase Centre at Thalaignayiru in Vedaranyam

The Hindu Bureau

The Central team deputed to analyse the damage caused to paddy crop by the unseasonal rain in delta districts commenced its inspection tour from Nagapattinam district on Wednesday.

The team consisting of senior officials of Food Corporation of India began its inspection at the Direct Purchase Centre at Thalaignayiru in Vedaranyam taluk in the district.

Accompanied by Nagapattinam Collector A.Arun Thamburaj and senior officials of Agriculture and Revenue departments, the team comprising technical officers attached to Quality Control Cells of FCI collected paddy samples after inspecting the moisture content.

During their inspection, local farmers submitted memorandums exhorting the Central government to procure samba paddy with a moisture content of 22%. The standing crop ready for harvest was exposed to unseasonal rain, they said, displaying rotten samba paddy crop samples.

Prabhakaran (coordinator) and C.Yunus and Y.Boya, members, subsequently moved to Thirukuvalai, Valivalam, and other areas in Nagapattinam district for analysing paddy samples.

The team would be visiting the DPCs in the other three Delta districts before analysing the collected paddy samples at the Food Corporation of India’s regional laboratory for submitting a consolidated report to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, sources added.

