Central team calls on CM

Members of the Central team visiting the State capital to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Friday and held a detailed discussion on the pandemic scenario.
The team was led by IAS officer Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The Centre’s monitoring officer for Tamil Nadu, Rajendra Ratnoo; Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry Subodh Yadav; and deputy directors at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) P. Ravindran and Suhas Dhandore were also part of the team.
Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation G. Prakash, managing director of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation P. Umanath were present during the meeting.
