Central Teacher Eligibility Test held in four cities

Candidates coming out after writing the Central Teacher Eligibility Test at a centre in Anna Nagar in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K
Staff Reporter CHENNAI 01 February 2021 01:25 IST
Updated: 01 February 2021 01:29 IST

The exam, which was originally scheduled to be held in July last year, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held on Sunday in four cities across the State.

Candidates who intend to teach students of Classes 1 to 5 have to take up Paper 1 and candidates who wish to teach students from Classes 6 to 8 have to write paper 2 of the examination.

The papers were scheduled in two shifts.

In Tamil Nadu, the exam was conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi.

