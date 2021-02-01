Tamil Nadu

Central Teacher Eligibility Test held in four cities

Candidates coming out after writing the Central Teacher Eligibility Test at a centre in Anna Nagar in Chennai on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held on Sunday in four cities across the State.

The exam, which was originally scheduled to be held in July last year, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates who intend to teach students of Classes 1 to 5 have to take up Paper 1 and candidates who wish to teach students from Classes 6 to 8 have to write paper 2 of the examination.

The papers were scheduled in two shifts.

In Tamil Nadu, the exam was conducted in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 1:29:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/central-teacher-eligibility-test-held-in-four-cities/article33712440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY