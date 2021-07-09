Central, State governments should reduce taxes on fuel: G.K. Vasan

Since the hike in price of petrol and diesel are affecting the people, both the Central and State governments should reduce excise duty and value added tax on fuel respectively, said Tamil Manila Congress president G.K. Vasan in Erode on Friday.

Addressing the media, he called upon the Centre to form an expert committee and implement its recommendations to reduce the price of fuel. “Also, all countries should unite and ensure fuel is available at a reasonable price”, he added. Mr Vasan called upon both the governments to reduce taxes levied by them on petrol and diesel so that burden on the people gets reduced.

Asked about the performance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, Mr. Vasan said that 90% of the new government’s action in the past two months has been on controlling the spread of COVID-19. “Since people fear a third wave, the government’s responsibility is to take precautionary measures and protect the people”, he said and added that the government should bring about economic improvement as people are affected by the virus.

To a question on the Centre informing the Madras High Court that Justice A.K. Rajan committee constituted by the DMK government to study the impact of the NEET on medical admissions is neither requisite nor valid, Mr. Vasan said, “Supreme Court’s judgment is final and no one can oppose it”. At a time when students should be asked to prepare for NEET, political parties should not confuse them, he added.

He wanted the State government to press the Centre for a permanent solution on the Mekedatu dam and Markandeya dam issue as it affects the farmers and drinking water supply to many districts.