‘Central schemes in T.N. should have Tamil names’

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday condemned the practice of implementing Central schemes with Hindi names in the State.

To substantiate his point, he referred to schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (for financial inclusion), the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (savings scheme designed for the welfare of the girl child) and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (crop insurance scheme), among others. He pointed out that the ID cards provided to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) Yojana, a pension scheme for workers in the unorganised sector, contained details in Hindi.

According to him, this amounted to the imposition of Hindi. He accused the State government of silently helping the Centre in this attempt and called for the names of the schemes to be translated in Tamil.