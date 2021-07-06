Central scheme ensures 16.5 lakh tonnes of free foodgrains to T.N., U.T.

CHENNAI

06 July 2021 00:56 IST

Quantity is in addition to the normal allotment under the NFSA

The Central government has so far provided 16.5 lakh tonnes of foodgrains, estimated to cost ₹7,588 crore, to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry free of cost under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) as a relief measure for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to R.D. Nazeem, Executive Director, south zone, Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The quantity was in addition to the normal allotment under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The PMGKAY, which was in operation between April and November 2020, was being implemented again for the last two months. It would continue till November. Of the additional quantity supplied to the State and the Union Territory, rice accounted for 15.78 lakh tonnes and wheat 72,830 tonnes. “In Tamil Nadu, around 3.57 crore beneficiaries are covered under NFSA, and are provided an additional 5 kg of rice/wheat (per head) free of cost,” Mr. Nazeem said.

Advertising

Advertising

In respect of those not covered under the NFSA, the FCI gave 10.09 lakh tonnes of foodgrains, costing about ₹3,354 crore, to Tamil Nadu. The price of rice, which was “a highly subsidised rate”, was ₹22 per kg, the official noted. [The State government was supplying additional entitlement of rice, too, free of cost to non-NFSA beneficiaries of the public distribution system.]

The FCI was holding around 13.7 lakh tonnes of foodgrains [equivalent to about four months' requirement of Tamil Nadu] in its godowns. It had increased its capacity, and could hold up to 17.06 lakh tonnes. Besides, the State government had procured around 36.25 lakh tonnes of paddy, which would result in the delivery of 24.16 lakh tonnes of rice, Mr. Nazeem said.