Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training calls for applications

Published - June 13, 2024 03:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Applications invited for 2 courses

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training has called for applications for admission to vessel navigation course and marine fitter course.

The courses are for a duration of two years each. Candidates with 40% mark in class 10 in maths and science separately and those appearing for 10th exams in 2024 are eligible to apply.

The last date to apply is June 14. Candidates must be aged 15 to 20 years as on August 1, 2024. SC/ST category applicants will get 5 years relaxation.

Candidates will have to clear a pan-India entrance test that will be held on June 20 at Kochi, Chennai, Vishakapatnam and Kolkata.

More details are available at www.cifnet.gov.in.

