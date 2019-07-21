‘Central govt. undermining federalism’

Alleging that the BJP-led Centre was depriving the State government of its rights and was undermining federalism, Opposition leader M.K. Stalin on Saturday told the Assembly that the AIADMK government remained silent instead of raising its voice.
“The politics of hatred is spreading. There is an attempt to concentrate power at the Centre, which is not ready to devolve power,” he said, and reiterated that the Governor’s post was unnecessary.
Mr. Stalin said that while sweeping the Lok Sabha polls, the DMK had also succeeded in winning 12 Assembly constituencies.
“It is a major victory for us. We are ready for a debate on the promises made by the DMK. Think about your defeat in the elections. We hoped that we will win all the 22 seats. But we couldn’t. But one day, we will,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor