‘Central govt. undermining federalism’

Alleging that the BJP-led Centre was depriving the State government of its rights and was undermining federalism, Opposition leader M.K. Stalin on Saturday told the Assembly that the AIADMK government remained silent instead of raising its voice.

“The politics of hatred is spreading. There is an attempt to concentrate power at the Centre, which is not ready to devolve power,” he said, and reiterated that the Governor’s post was unnecessary.

Mr. Stalin said that while sweeping the Lok Sabha polls, the DMK had also succeeded in winning 12 Assembly constituencies.

“It is a major victory for us. We are ready for a debate on the promises made by the DMK. Think about your defeat in the elections. We hoped that we will win all the 22 seats. But we couldn’t. But one day, we will,” he said.