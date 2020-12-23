Central government should consider farmers’ demands: Vijayakant

The DMDK, part of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, has urged the BJP government in the Centre, to consider the demands being made by farmer organisations that are staging a protest in Delhi against the three farm laws.
“Only if the farmers set their foot on the fields, we can put our hands on the food. So, the Central and State governments should come forward to resolve all issues facing the farmers,” DMDK founder Vijayakant said in a statement on the occasion of Farmers Day.
Elaborating on the challenges being faced by farmers in the country, Mr. Vijayakant said farmers were yet to get appropriate price for their paddy. “Also, farmers livelihood has become questionable, several acres of farm lands have submerged due to the recent cyclones Nivar and Burevi. Steps should be taken so that they can get appropriate price for their produce,” he underlined.
The former Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly also urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to grant compensation to farmers whose crops were affected due to the cyclones.
Farmer organisations from various States have been protesting near Delhi against the three farm laws brought by the BJP government in the Centre. Efforts by the Centre to convince the farmer organisations to drop their protests have not succeeded yet.
