Central government jobs in Tamil Nadu must go to locals, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI

19 July 2021 11:52 IST

The PMK founder alleged that Tamils are ignored in job recruitments for Southern Railway, despite having the qualifications

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday demanded that Central government jobs in Tamil Nadu in sectors like Railways and other public sector undertakings be offered only to Tamils.

In a statement, he also said that 50% of the officer-level jobs in these sectors must be offered only to locals and the Centre should amend the laws accordingly and the Tamil Nadu government should urge for this.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramadoss alleged that Tamils are ignored in job recruitments for Southern Railway, despite having the qualifications. A majority of these jobs go to people from North India, he added. Mr. Ramadoss said he was unable to understand the mystery behind Central government jobs in Tamil Nadu going to people from other States, and this should not continue.

He also pointed out that the State government provides the infrastructure for the Central public sector undertakings, but despite this, if priority is not given for locals in jobs, it is social injustice and it should be fixed.