Central Chennai is the worst-hit

CHENNAI

09 November 2021 01:36 IST

Region reports the highest number of complaints on helpline

Residential neighbourhoods in Central region of Greater Chennai Corporation, located in close proximity to the banks of the Cooum, Buckingham Canal and the Adyar rivers have been the worst-affected in the floods. Out of the 5,000 complaints of flooding received by the Greater Chennai Corporation in this spell of rain in the past two days, zones of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam in Central Chennai have registered the highest number among the 15 zones in the city.

Residents were seen moving out of their homes in flooded areas on Monday as power supply was disrupted, water remained waist high and snakes slithered across in residential areas. Hundreds of residents lost their personal property because of flooding on Sunday.

Many families in Golden Jubilee Apartments, developed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Anna Nagar West, were marooned for the past two days.

Residents were found vacating their houses owing to huge loss of personal belongings. Many neighbourhoods in Chennai faced such issues.

Anna Nagar West resident Vijay Kumar said that his home was flooded. “We have lost our valuables. We are shifting to another place now,” he said.

S. Rajasekar, joint secretary of Golden Jubilee Apartments said the residential complex with 624 houses in the 12-acre area was developed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board 25 years ago. But the TNHB did not develop any civic infrastructure. The new residential projects in the vicinity have raised the level by three feet, hindering the flow of water from old residential neighbourhoods to the Cooum River.

“The Chennai Corporation should use heavy duty pumps to bale out water,” said Mr. Rajasekar.

In Kolathur, resident S. Vaidhyanathan said the water did not recede on Monday in Thillai Nagar.

“There is waist-high water on our streets since Saturday night. The conditions are worse in our area, especially on the Fifth Cross Street in Thillai Nagar,” he said.

“We have been facing this almost for the past six years. This is because of the encroachments on 100 feet road, which is also a barrier to the draining of water. People have been permitted to construct three floors, blocking drains. Corporation pumped water today, but the water level receded only by two inches," said Mr. Vaidhyanathan.

Triplicane resident I. Revathi said electrical appliances have been damaged because of voltage fluctuations after the rain.

Residents in areas such as Peravallur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, T. Nagar, Teynampet, Mylapore and West Mambalam have registered numerous complaints about flooding with the Corporation officials.

Coorporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said additional machinery and earthmovers would be deployed to clear bottlenecks and facilitate draining of water in flooded areas.

Mr. Bedi visited Mambalam Canal to assess the flow of water from T. Nagar.