Central and State support to build skilled workforce, safe accommodation for trainees are needs of the hour: expert

March 04, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

If the State and Central Governments could work in tandem with the industry, this would help build a skilled workforce, said A. Ayykannu, chairman, Programmes Committee of the All India Manufacturers’ Organisation (Tamil Nadu State Board).

Ahead of next week’s industry-institution meet in Hosur organised by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) and the Union Ministry of Education, Mr. Ayyakannu spoke about the need for better training and facilities such as safe accommodation for trainees.

A trained workforce is difficult to come by despite a large youth base, as there is a mismatch between the expectations of the potential workforce and the industry, Mr. Ayykannu said. While the Union Budget this year, has proposed to train 47 lakh youth under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, to achieve this target, each of the eight regional boards will have to train at least five to six times the number of candidates they train at present.

Every youngster who chooses to get trained looks for five things – mobility, safety, financial benefit, quality of training and placement, he said. “Many industries want candidates, and I have also organised camps, but few students come,” Mr. Ayyakannu said. Trained youth are an asset to society, as they pick up interpersonal skills and are equipped to face challenges in the open market. Such youth are also not in danger of disturbing peace, he pointed out.

Accommodation for trainees

“When students move from rural to urban areas, if the stipend is high they can find accommodation outside. Around 50-60% of parents would not send their daughters to distant places fearing for their safety,” he explained. This could be addressed if the government could help set up transit accommodation under public-private models, in industrial hubs.

“The State Government could identify a place and the Central Government could fund the infrastructure establishment. The operation and maintenance could be the responsibility of industrial associations,” he added.

Large manufacturing companies have established a skill development centre by investing ₹20 crore in Hosur. A proposal to establish safe accommodation would enthuse the companies to invest their CSR funds in maintaining the structure, he argued.

At next week’s meet, Mr. Ayyakannu will take up the issue at the meeting while the NITTTR will discuss ways to collaborate with the industries.