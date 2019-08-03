Central aid for disaster relief inadequate: CS

Even if the financial support from the Centre in times of disasters was “not adequate”, the State government was not being complacent but was managing with its own resources, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said in Chennai on Friday.

Inaugurating a joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise with multiple agencies, Mr. Shanmugam said the State government had been trying to manage within its own resources. “We [Tamil Nadu government] keep asking the Central government [for assistance during various disasters]. They [The Centre] are also extending some support but that is not adequate.. but we should not be very complacent,” Mr. Shanmugam said and added that the State government was managing with its own pool of resources.

The State government had been preparing to manage drought, a major calamity, and it was preparing for regenerating waterbodies to harvest more rainwater, he said.

The three-day exercise, which commenced with a seminar on Friday and included a seminar on “Cyclone and Urban Flooding”, focuses on the preparation for disasters and has participation from friendly foreign countries.

Stressing on the need to share knowledge in disaster management, Mr. Shanmugam said, “Something happened in Sri Lanka, the same thing may happen here. With knowledge from our brothers in Sri Lanka, we can get ourselves prepared. Similarly, something happens here, our friends in Australia can be prepared.”

Mr. Shanmugam went on to narrate how Tamil Nadu kept updating its knowledge with every other disaster that hit the State.

While tsunami showed how much damage the sea could cause, Chennai floods helped the authorities realise the need to be prepared to tackle floods.

Cyclone Ockhi that hit Kanniyakumari district left almost no time to prepare and caution the fishermen, who were out in the sea, he recalled.