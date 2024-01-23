Centenary of a charity with a Chennai footprint

January 23, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

The AMM Foundation, the Murugappa Group’s philanthropic arm, turned a 100 earlier this week. Its origins were at Pallathur in distant Sivaganga, and today, its activities, covering education, healthcare, environment, research, and sport, have a pan-Indian presence. However, it is Chennai that has been the biggest beneficiary. It is in the city and its vicinity that most of the Foundation’s institutions are located.

The story begins in 1924 when Dewan Bahadur A.M.M. Murugappa Chettiar, a businessman with interests in Myanmar, built a charitable hospital at Pallathur, his village. Within a decade however, he began looking at India for opportunities and established a presence for himself in Madras. And by the mid-1940s, he and his sons had kick-started manufacturing. The beginnings were small — a company for making steel safes — but soon their activity expanded. An abrasives plant, the parent of the present Carborundum Universal, began at Thiruvottriyur, followed by the manufacture of cycles and component parts under the head of Tube Investments in the Avadi/Ambattur area. The Murugappa Group thereafter grew manifold and its subsequent history is well known.

The AMM Charities, later Foundation, begun essentially to administer the Pallathur hospital, grew alongside. Realising that Avadi/Ambattur needed healthcare and educational facilities, the Foundation, funded by the Group’s proceeds, began doing the needful. Sri Ganesa Vidyasala at Ambattur was taken over in 1958 and named Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar (SRM) School, after the statesman who had done much to help the Group in its first steps in industry. At Thiruvottriyur, a district board school was taken over in 1963 and named after Vellayan Chettiar, Murugappa Chettiar’s son, who lost his life in tragic circumstances in Myanmar. In 1981, a third institution, TI School, would be added to the same area. Kotturpuram was a locality which owed much of its development to the Murugappa family and the AMM School came up here in 1985.

The Foundation also foresaw that a rapidly industrialising India would need technicians to man its factories. Murugappa Chettiar Polytechnic, now Murugappa Polytechnic College, was started at Avadi in 1957. Healthcare received its share of support when the first modern hospital at Ambattur was inaugurated in 1966. It was named after Sir Ivan Stedeford, the Chairman of TI UK. Likewise, identifying the need for research beneficial to people at large, chiefly with a focus on low-cost solutions in agriculture and nutrition, the Foundation supports the Murugappa Chettiar Research Centre located at Taramani.

A shared history of all the institutions has been their people-centric focus. SRM and Vellayan Chettiar Schools cater to the needs of the financially disadvantaged and Sir Ivan Stedeford Hospital charges a patient ₹10 for registration. As the AMM Foundation steps into its second century, it has embraced sport. Its Murugappa Youth Football Academy does much to encourage the game among children at Thiruvottriyur and Avadi. A shot in the arm has been the tie-up with BVB Dortmund as its youth development and CSR partner in India. It could take football to new heights in the country. Given Chennai’s history with water — either an excess or lack of it — perhaps, it is time the Foundation brought its expertise in environment to the city as well. It could replicate in Chennai the success it has had in this domain in Sivaganga.

(V. Sriram is a writer and historian.)