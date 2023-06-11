Celt used for ploughing found in Poothinatham

June 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Chennai

A celt, belonging to the neolithic period, was discovered in Poothinatham village in Dharmapurai district, where archaeological excavations are being carried out by Tamil Nadu’s Department of Archaeology.

A. Sivananandam, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology, said it was a significant discovery as the celt was used as either a plough or an axe, and was made of Doloraid stone.

The celt was discovered on June 10 at a depth of 36 cm from the surface. It is 22 cm long. The maximum width is 4.2 cm and the minimum width is 3.2 cm, Mr. Sivananandam said.

