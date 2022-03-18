Celestial wedding held at Andal Temple

The celestial wedding of Lord Rengammanar with Goddess Andal took place at the Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur on Friday.

The ‘tirukalyanam’ is the major event of the Panguni festival at the Andal temple, one of the 108 divyadesams.

The day began with the presiding deities being brought in procession in a ‘cheppu ther.’ The car, drawn by men and women, amid chanting of ‘Gopala Govinda’ went around the Car Streets. The district police had arranged minor traffic diversions during the event.

This was followed by the celestial wedding held between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. in which hundreds of devotees participated.

The devotees were excited to have a glimpse of the deities in the celestial wedding posture.