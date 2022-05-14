Celebrating the Pudhumai Penn of Tamil Nadu

May 14, 2022 14:41 IST

Tanishq Kondadum Pudhumai Penn campaign shines light on women as change-makers

The women of Tamil Nadu play dual contrasting roles — a torchbearer of culture and the change maker who is proud of embracing change that impacts the collective good of the society.

The Tanishq Kondadum Pudhumai Penn campaign launched along with The Hindu’s publications, taps into this very insight and celebrates every Tamil woman, as an embodiment of strength, affection, beauty, and intellect, besides her balanced-duality.

“ Pudhumai Penn, a philosophy, a creation of Bharathiyar, is an inspiration for Tanishq,” says Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM of Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Limited. “Women in every house are beautifully playing the role as custodians of tradition and harbingers of modern thinking. They are fusing the two to chart new enriched journeys for themselves. We heard loads of women share their stories of how they have transformed their lives and actively shaped the lives of those in their households. We are pleased to partner with The Hindu for this initiative,” she adds.

The three-phase campaign begins with inviting entries from women in every house. During the second leg, they will be invited to Tanishq stores for a celebration, and in the third phase, the brand will amplify their stories and voices. As this is not a contest, there is no ranking and every single story of achievement and struggle will be a winner.

Submissions can be done on Tanishq’s website.